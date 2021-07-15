Magnolia Network Debuts on Discovery Plus

Magnolia Network officially launches on Discovery Plus Thursday (July 15), offering more than 150 hours of unscripted programming.

The joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines has over the past few months offered on Discovery Plus sneak peaks of the network's original programming that crosses the home, food, gardening and design genres. Magnolia Network shows officially premiering on Discovery Plus today include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (pictured), Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Homegrown, Family Dinner and First Time Fixer, said network officials.

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “And while our plan has evolved along the way, our original vision for this network has remained the same: to create a space where people leave feeling like it was time well spent.”

Along with new programming, the network also launched a new Magnolia app which will also offer programming from the network to users with a Discovery Plus subscription.

The linear version of the channel is set to premiere in 2022.

Magnolia Network shows (featuring network-provided descriptions) that are currently available to stream on Discovery Plus include:

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home -- New Episode

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines -- Season 3 Premiere

Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Family Dinner -- Series Premiere (launching with 4 episodes)

Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to hear their stories and explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Magnolia Network's 'Homegrown' with Jamila Norman (Image credit: Magnolia Network)

Homegrown -- Series Premiere

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp -- Series Premiere

Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

First Time Fixer -- Series Premiere

First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new

Home Work -- Series Premiere

Candis and Andy Meredith's biggest renovation project to date is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home -- all while juggling projects for clients, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine.

Van Go -- Series Premiere

Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, creating innovative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom outfitting each vehicle for his clients' lifestyles.

The Johnnyswim Show -- Series Premiere (launching with first 2 episodes)

Husband-wife musicians Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez raised their kids for years on a tour bus while playing with their band. Faced with a canceled tour due to COVID-19, the family must adjust to life at home while adapting their music careers.

The Fieldhouse -- Series Premiere (launching with first 2 episodes)\

At The Fieldhouse, physical and personal challenges are tackled head-on. Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility in Abilene, Texas.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things -- Series Premiere (launching with first 2 episodes)

Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.

(re)Motel -- Series Premiere (pictured below, launching with first 4 episodes)

Passionate motel owners across America restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

Where We Call Home -- Series Premiere (launching with first 4 episodes)

Homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.

The Cabin Chronicles -- Series Premiere (launching with first 4 episodes)

This series explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

Super Dad -- Complete Season Available (8 episodes)

Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids' outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Inn The Works -- Complete Season Available (6 episodes)

Lindsey Kurowski and her team at Knotty Pine have set out to renovate the historic Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, CA, and bring it back to its former glory -- all while simultaneously learning the ropes of running an inn.

The Artisan’s Kitchen -- Complete Season Available (10 episodes)

Professional baker, flour authority and lover of all things food Bryan Ford makes remixed classics and introduces recipes infused with his Honduran heritage and his New Orleans upbringing.

Growing Floret -- Complete Season Available (4 episodes)

Erin and Chris Benzakein have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, they're risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand the business.

Hi I’m, 2 episodes: “Hi I’m Blake,” “Hi I’m Richard Antoine White”

A documentary anthology series which tells the story of individuals overcoming extraordinary challenges, and choosing to use their unique experiences as motivation to reach their life goals.

Fixer Upper -- Complete Five Season Library (80 episodes)

Chip and Joanna Gaines help homebuyers in Waco, Texas, look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.