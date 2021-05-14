Magnolia Network to Launch Four New Series in July

Magnolia Network will add four unscripted series to its lineup of shows set to launch when the multi-platform service debuts its digital service on July 15.

Among the new shows launching on the network-- a joint venture between Discovery Inc. and Chip and Joanna Gaines -- are The Cabin Chronicles, which explores the design behind cabins and their surrounding landscapes; Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, which showcases and celebrates American-made products; RE(Motel), which highlights motel owners across the country, and Where We Call Home, which looks at how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes, according to network executives.

Read also: Magnolia Network Renews 'Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines' for Additional Two Seasons

Magnolia Network plans to debut July 15 on Discovery Plus as well as its Magnolia App with more than 150 hours of unscripted content. The linear version of the channel is set to premiere in 2022.

Read also: Magnolia Network to Launch Linear Channel in 2022