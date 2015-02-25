Magnes Named WHDH-WLVI Boston GM

Paul Magnes, WHDH-WLVI Boston director of sales, has been named general manager of the pair. Sunbeam Television owns the station. He succeeds Robert Burns, who became general manager Sept. 1 but has resigned.

“Paul is an excellent executive and will do a great job as general manager of our two stations in Boston,” said Ed Ansin, Sunbeam owner.

WHDH-WLVI is an NBC-CW duo.

Chris Wayland, former GM of the Boston stations, moved up to executive VP and general manager of Sunbeam last year.