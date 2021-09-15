'Made From Scratch' Season Three on Fuse Sept. 15

Season three of Made From Scratch starts on Fuse Sept. 15, the “not-really-a-cooking show,” in the network’s words, showcasing artists preparing their favorite childhood dishes and sharing about their lives.

Becky G, Maria Isabel, Omar Apollo, Smino, Joyce Wrice, Tinashe, Dumbfoundead and Guapdad4000 turn up this season.

Fuse said the series is “about the intimate, genuine moments where food creates a bond, and artists can let down their guard and reveal how food and family have helped shape their identity, and inspired their art.”

Made From Scratch is produced by the Fuse Content Studio. Previous guests include Ally Brooke, G-Eazy, Big Boi, ASAP Ferg, Saweetie and Rick Ross.

Fuse Media describes itself as “a Latino-owned, multicultural focused, multiplatform entertainment company” that “unites cultures through colorful storytelling that celebrates our blended America.”

Streaming platform Fuse Plus launched Sept. 13.