HBO, ‘Insecure’ Tops at NAMIC Vision Awards

Among the NAMIC Vision Award winner was HBO’s ‘Insecure’ (above), starring Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae.

HBO, led by its comedy series Insecure, outperformed all programmers in wins at the 27th annual NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity advocacy group’s annual recognition of on-screen excellence.

HBO won four NAMIC Vision Awards, which honors programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and mirrors the diverse composition of the viewing audience. The premium service was led by Insecure, which won two awards, including best comedy series and best performance in a comedy series for series star Issa Rae.

HBO’s horror-themed series Lovecraft Country also took home best drama honors, while the LeBron James-produced series The Shop: Uninterrupted was the top choice in the sports category.

Lifetime picked up two awards for its original movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and CNN also won multiple Vision Awards.

NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington recently spoke of the importance of recognizing quality, diverse and inclusive content during the NAMIC Vision Awards nominations process. “Now more than ever, this content is essential to fostering greater understanding and acceptance,”

she said.

NAMIC will showcase the winning programs on its website, namic.com.

NAMIC Vision Awards Winners

Animation

Doc McStuffins — Disney Junior

Awards & Honors

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute — CNN

Best Performance — Comedy

Issa Rae, Insecure — HBO

Best Performance — Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel — Lifetime

Children’s

Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism (CNN & Sesame Street) — CNN

Comedy

Insecure — HBO

Digital Media – Short Form

Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues — NBC News Digital

Documentary

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN

Drama

Lovecraft Country — HBO

Foreign Language

En la Línea: Latinoamérica — Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic

Lifestyle

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way — Food Network

News/Informational (tie)

NBC News Primetime Special: America in Crisis — NBC News

VICE News Tonight: Underlying Conditions: Coronavirus Devastates Navajo Nation — VICE Media Group

Original Movie or Special

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel — Lifetime

Reality

Made from Scratch — Fuse

Reality – Social Issues

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell — CNN

Sports

The Shop: Uninterrupted — HBO

Variety/Talk Show

HA Festival: The Art of Comedy — HBO Max