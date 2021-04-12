HBO, ‘Insecure’ Tops at NAMIC Vision Awards
CNN, Lifetime among network multiple winners
HBO, led by its comedy series Insecure, outperformed all programmers in wins at the 27th annual NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity advocacy group’s annual recognition of on-screen excellence.
HBO won four NAMIC Vision Awards, which honors programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and mirrors the diverse composition of the viewing audience. The premium service was led by Insecure, which won two awards, including best comedy series and best performance in a comedy series for series star Issa Rae.
HBO’s horror-themed series Lovecraft Country also took home best drama honors, while the LeBron James-produced series The Shop: Uninterrupted was the top choice in the sports category.
Lifetime picked up two awards for its original movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and CNN also won multiple Vision Awards.
NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington recently spoke of the importance of recognizing quality, diverse and inclusive content during the NAMIC Vision Awards nominations process. “Now more than ever, this content is essential to fostering greater understanding and acceptance,”
she said.
NAMIC will showcase the winning programs on its website, namic.com.
NAMIC Vision Awards Winners
Animation
Doc McStuffins — Disney Junior
Awards & Honors
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute — CNN
Best Performance — Comedy
Issa Rae, Insecure — HBO
Best Performance — Drama
Aunjanue Ellis, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel — Lifetime
Children’s
Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism (CNN & Sesame Street) — CNN
Comedy
Insecure — HBO
Digital Media – Short Form
Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues — NBC News Digital
Documentary
Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN
Drama
Lovecraft Country — HBO
Foreign Language
En la Línea: Latinoamérica — Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic
Lifestyle
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way — Food Network
News/Informational (tie)
NBC News Primetime Special: America in Crisis — NBC News
VICE News Tonight: Underlying Conditions: Coronavirus Devastates Navajo Nation — VICE Media Group
Original Movie or Special
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel — Lifetime
Reality
Made from Scratch — Fuse
Reality – Social Issues
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell — CNN
Sports
The Shop: Uninterrupted — HBO
Variety/Talk Show
HA Festival: The Art of Comedy — HBO Max
