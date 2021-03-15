Trending

HBO Leads Pack in NAMIC Vision Awards Nod

Premium net on top with 17 nominations for excellence in inclusive content

Michaela Coel in HBO's 'I May Destroy You'
Michaela Coel in HBO's 'I May Destroy You' (Image credit: Natalie Seery/HBO)

More than 30 networks, streaming services and digital companies, led by HBO, garnered 2021 NAMIC Vision Awards nominations as part of the diversity organization’s annual recognition of excellence in inclusive programming. 

WarnerMedia’s HBO led all programmers with 17 nominations across numerous categories (and its streaming companion, HBO Max, had two on its own). HBO dominated the “best performance in a comedy” category with three nominations for Insecure (Jay Ellis, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji) and one for I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel. Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G. rounded out the category.

The Last O.G., Insecure and I May Destroy You will also vie for best comedy series along with HBO’s Betty and Pop TV’s One Day at a Time. Nominees for top drama are CBS’s All Rise, AMC Plus’s Gangs of London, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, CBS’s S.W.A.T. and Showtime’s The Chi. 

Networks and streaming services earning multiple nominations included BET, Nickelodeon, TBS, Lifetime, CBS, Pop TV, A&E, NBC News, ESPN, Epix, HBO Max, Food Network, Cleo TV and Vice.

NAMIC in April will announce the winners of the Vision Awards, which honors programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and mirrors the diverse composition of the viewing audience.

“We are proud to honor the programmers and storytellers who intentionally work to create enriching and entertaining content that embraces diversity and inclusion,” NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington said. “Now more than ever, this content is essential to fostering greater understanding and acceptance.”

Animation 

Amphibia – Disney Channel 

Doc McStuffins – Disney Junior

Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon 

T.O.T.S. – Disney Junior 

Vampirina – Disney Junior

Awards & Honors 

2020 BET Awards – BET Networks 

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute – CNN 

Urban One Honors – TV One

Best Performance – Comedy 

Jay Ellis: Insecure – HBO 

Issa Rae: Insecure – HBO 

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You – HBO 

Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS 

Yvonne Orji: Insecure – HBO 

Best Performance – Drama 

Aunjanue Ellis: The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime 

Jonathan Majors: Lovecraft Country – HBO 

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country – HBO 

LaRoyce Hawkins: Chicago P.D. NBC 

Shemar Moore: S.W.A.T. CBS | Sony Pictures Television

Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in CBS's 'S.W.A.T.'

Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in CBS's 'S.W.A.T.' (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS 2020)

Children’s 

Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism (CNN & Sesame Street) CNN 

Santiago of the SeasNickelodeon 

The Crystal Maze Nickelodeon 

UnleashedNickelodeon 

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest HBO

Comedy

Betty HBO

I May Destroy You HBO

InsecureHBO 

One Day at a TimePopTV 

The Last O.G. TBS

Digital Media – Short Form 

African Voices: Miss UniverseCNN 

Blackface and Hollywood: A TCM Original ProductionTurner Classic Movies

“Books Before Boxing”NBC News Digital 

“Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues” – NBC News Digital 

“Pandering to Black Voters Isn’t New”NBC News Digital

Documentary

Be Water - ESPN 

Blackfeet Boxing: Not InvisibleESPN

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of HarlemEpix

First Ladies: Michelle ObamaCNN 

The Long Road to FreedomDateline 

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae in HBO's 'Insecure'

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae in HBO's 'Insecure' (Image credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO)

Drama 

All Rise – CBS 

Gangs of London – AMC Plus 

Lovecraft Country – HBO 

S.W.A.T. – CBS | Sony Pictures Television 

The Chi – Showtime

Foreign Language

En La Línea: Latinoamérica – Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic 

Pusong Pinoy Sa Amerika – GMA Pinoy TV 

Veneno – HBO Max

Lifestyle 

Christmas Cookie Challenge – Food Network 

“Iconic Harlem Restaurant on Small Business Survival During COVID-19” – NBC News

Lens of Culture – Cleo TV 

Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel 

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way – Food Network

News/Informational 

Enslaved – Epix 

John Lewis: In His Own Words – BET Networks 

NBC News Primetime Special: America in Crisis – NBC News 

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe – HBO

Vice News Tonight: “Underlying Conditions: Coronavirus Devastates Navajo Nation” – Vice Media Group

Original Movie or Special

Between the World and Me – HBO 

One Day at a Time: The Politics Episode Animated Special – Pop TV 

Robin Roberts Presents: Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story – Lifetime 

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular – IFC 

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime  

Reality

Just Eats with Chef JJ – Cleo TV

Lens of Culture – Cleo TV 

Made from Scratch – Fuse 

Top Elf – Nickelodeon 

We’re Here – HBO

Reality – Social Issues

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible – ESPN 

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – CNN 

Vice on Showtime: Losing Ground – Vice Media Group 

Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America – A&E 

Voices Magnified: Policing in America – A&E

Sports

Field of Dreams … Deferred – Turner Sports 

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO 

SC Featured: “Bubba” – ESPN 

SC Featured: “El Paso Strong” – ESPN

The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO

Variety/Talk Show 

HA Festival: The Art of Comedy – HBO Max 

Tamron Hall – Syndicated 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion – HBO Max

Wilmore – Peacock 

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! – HBO