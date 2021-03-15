HBO Leads Pack in NAMIC Vision Awards Nod

Michaela Coel in HBO's 'I May Destroy You'

More than 30 networks, streaming services and digital companies, led by HBO, garnered 2021 NAMIC Vision Awards nominations as part of the diversity organization’s annual recognition of excellence in inclusive programming.

WarnerMedia’s HBO led all programmers with 17 nominations across numerous categories (and its streaming companion, HBO Max, had two on its own). HBO dominated the “best performance in a comedy” category with three nominations for Insecure (Jay Ellis, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji) and one for I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel. Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G. rounded out the category.

The Last O.G., Insecure and I May Destroy You will also vie for best comedy series along with HBO’s Betty and Pop TV’s One Day at a Time. Nominees for top drama are CBS’s All Rise, AMC Plus’s Gangs of London, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, CBS’s S.W.A.T. and Showtime’s The Chi.

Networks and streaming services earning multiple nominations included BET, Nickelodeon, TBS, Lifetime, CBS, Pop TV, A&E, NBC News, ESPN, Epix, HBO Max, Food Network, Cleo TV and Vice.

NAMIC in April will announce the winners of the Vision Awards, which honors programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and mirrors the diverse composition of the viewing audience.

“We are proud to honor the programmers and storytellers who intentionally work to create enriching and entertaining content that embraces diversity and inclusion,” NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington said. “Now more than ever, this content is essential to fostering greater understanding and acceptance.”

Animation

Amphibia – Disney Channel

Doc McStuffins – Disney Junior

Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon

T.O.T.S. – Disney Junior

Vampirina – Disney Junior

Awards & Honors

2020 BET Awards – BET Networks

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute – CNN

Urban One Honors – TV One

Best Performance – Comedy

Jay Ellis: Insecure – HBO

Issa Rae: Insecure – HBO

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You – HBO

Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS

Yvonne Orji: Insecure – HBO

Best Performance – Drama

Aunjanue Ellis: The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime

Jonathan Majors: Lovecraft Country – HBO

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country – HBO

LaRoyce Hawkins: Chicago P.D. – NBC

Shemar Moore: S.W.A.T. – CBS | Sony Pictures Television

Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in CBS's 'S.W.A.T.' (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS 2020)

Children’s

Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism (CNN & Sesame Street) – CNN

Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon

The Crystal Maze – Nickelodeon

Unleashed – Nickelodeon

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – HBO

Comedy

Betty – HBO

I May Destroy You – HBO

Insecure – HBO

One Day at a Time – PopTV

The Last O.G. – TBS

Digital Media – Short Form

African Voices: Miss Universe – CNN

Blackface and Hollywood: A TCM Original Production – Turner Classic Movies

“Books Before Boxing” – NBC News Digital

“Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues” – NBC News Digital

“Pandering to Black Voters Isn’t New” – NBC News Digital

Documentary

Be Water - ESPN

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible – ESPN

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem – Epix

First Ladies: Michelle Obama – CNN

The Long Road to Freedom – Dateline

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae in HBO's 'Insecure' (Image credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO)

Drama

All Rise – CBS

Gangs of London – AMC Plus

Lovecraft Country – HBO

S.W.A.T. – CBS | Sony Pictures Television

The Chi – Showtime

Foreign Language

En La Línea: Latinoamérica – Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic

Pusong Pinoy Sa Amerika – GMA Pinoy TV

Veneno – HBO Max

Lifestyle

Christmas Cookie Challenge – Food Network

“Iconic Harlem Restaurant on Small Business Survival During COVID-19” – NBC News

Lens of Culture – Cleo TV

Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way – Food Network

News/Informational

Enslaved – Epix

John Lewis: In His Own Words – BET Networks

NBC News Primetime Special: America in Crisis – NBC News

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe – HBO

Vice News Tonight: “Underlying Conditions: Coronavirus Devastates Navajo Nation” – Vice Media Group

Original Movie or Special

Between the World and Me – HBO

One Day at a Time: The Politics Episode Animated Special – Pop TV

Robin Roberts Presents: Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story – Lifetime

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular – IFC

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime

Reality

Just Eats with Chef JJ – Cleo TV

Lens of Culture – Cleo TV

Made from Scratch – Fuse

Top Elf – Nickelodeon

We’re Here – HBO

Reality – Social Issues

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible – ESPN

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – CNN

Vice on Showtime: Losing Ground – Vice Media Group

Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America – A&E

Voices Magnified: Policing in America – A&E

Sports

Field of Dreams … Deferred – Turner Sports

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO

SC Featured: “Bubba” – ESPN

SC Featured: “El Paso Strong” – ESPN

The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO

Variety/Talk Show

HA Festival: The Art of Comedy – HBO Max

Tamron Hall – Syndicated

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion – HBO Max

Wilmore – Peacock

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! – HBO