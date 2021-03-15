HBO Leads Pack in NAMIC Vision Awards Nod
Premium net on top with 17 nominations for excellence in inclusive content
More than 30 networks, streaming services and digital companies, led by HBO, garnered 2021 NAMIC Vision Awards nominations as part of the diversity organization’s annual recognition of excellence in inclusive programming.
WarnerMedia’s HBO led all programmers with 17 nominations across numerous categories (and its streaming companion, HBO Max, had two on its own). HBO dominated the “best performance in a comedy” category with three nominations for Insecure (Jay Ellis, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji) and one for I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel. Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G. rounded out the category.
The Last O.G., Insecure and I May Destroy You will also vie for best comedy series along with HBO’s Betty and Pop TV’s One Day at a Time. Nominees for top drama are CBS’s All Rise, AMC Plus’s Gangs of London, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, CBS’s S.W.A.T. and Showtime’s The Chi.
Networks and streaming services earning multiple nominations included BET, Nickelodeon, TBS, Lifetime, CBS, Pop TV, A&E, NBC News, ESPN, Epix, HBO Max, Food Network, Cleo TV and Vice.
NAMIC in April will announce the winners of the Vision Awards, which honors programming that reflects the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color and mirrors the diverse composition of the viewing audience.
“We are proud to honor the programmers and storytellers who intentionally work to create enriching and entertaining content that embraces diversity and inclusion,” NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington said. “Now more than ever, this content is essential to fostering greater understanding and acceptance.”
Animation
Amphibia – Disney Channel
Doc McStuffins – Disney Junior
Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon
T.O.T.S. – Disney Junior
Vampirina – Disney Junior
Awards & Honors
2020 BET Awards – BET Networks
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute – CNN
Urban One Honors – TV One
Best Performance – Comedy
Jay Ellis: Insecure – HBO
Issa Rae: Insecure – HBO
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You – HBO
Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS
Yvonne Orji: Insecure – HBO
Best Performance – Drama
Aunjanue Ellis: The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime
Jonathan Majors: Lovecraft Country – HBO
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country – HBO
LaRoyce Hawkins: Chicago P.D. – NBC
Shemar Moore: S.W.A.T. – CBS | Sony Pictures Television
Children’s
Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism (CNN & Sesame Street) – CNN
Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon
The Crystal Maze – Nickelodeon
Unleashed – Nickelodeon
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest – HBO
Comedy
Betty – HBO
I May Destroy You – HBO
Insecure – HBO
One Day at a Time – PopTV
The Last O.G. – TBS
Digital Media – Short Form
African Voices: Miss Universe – CNN
Blackface and Hollywood: A TCM Original Production – Turner Classic Movies
“Books Before Boxing” – NBC News Digital
“Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues” – NBC News Digital
“Pandering to Black Voters Isn’t New” – NBC News Digital
Documentary
Be Water - ESPN
Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible – ESPN
By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem – Epix
First Ladies: Michelle Obama – CNN
The Long Road to Freedom – Dateline
Drama
All Rise – CBS
Gangs of London – AMC Plus
Lovecraft Country – HBO
S.W.A.T. – CBS | Sony Pictures Television
The Chi – Showtime
Foreign Language
En La Línea: Latinoamérica – Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic
Pusong Pinoy Sa Amerika – GMA Pinoy TV
Veneno – HBO Max
Lifestyle
Christmas Cookie Challenge – Food Network
“Iconic Harlem Restaurant on Small Business Survival During COVID-19” – NBC News
Lens of Culture – Cleo TV
Man Fire Food – Cooking Channel
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way – Food Network
News/Informational
Enslaved – Epix
John Lewis: In His Own Words – BET Networks
NBC News Primetime Special: America in Crisis – NBC News
Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe – HBO
Vice News Tonight: “Underlying Conditions: Coronavirus Devastates Navajo Nation” – Vice Media Group
Original Movie or Special
Between the World and Me – HBO
One Day at a Time: The Politics Episode Animated Special – Pop TV
Robin Roberts Presents: Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story – Lifetime
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular – IFC
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel – Lifetime
Reality
Just Eats with Chef JJ – Cleo TV
Lens of Culture – Cleo TV
Made from Scratch – Fuse
Top Elf – Nickelodeon
We’re Here – HBO
Reality – Social Issues
Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible – ESPN
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – CNN
Vice on Showtime: Losing Ground – Vice Media Group
Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America – A&E
Voices Magnified: Policing in America – A&E
Sports
Field of Dreams … Deferred – Turner Sports
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO
SC Featured: “Bubba” – ESPN
SC Featured: “El Paso Strong” – ESPN
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO
Variety/Talk Show
HA Festival: The Art of Comedy – HBO Max
Tamron Hall – Syndicated
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion – HBO Max
Wilmore – Peacock
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! – HBO
