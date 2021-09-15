Fuse Provides Free Air Time to Support Diverse-Owned Businesses

Fuse Media is giving free air time to the first group of businesses as part of its Buy Small initiative, which was announced in the spring as part of Fuse’s upfront presentation.

The first company to get Fuse’s promotion is Rizos Curls, a Latina-owned clean haircare brand. Spots for Rizos Curls will start airing Wednesday.

In December, spots will start to air for Ilia by Tatiana Ilia, which makes gender-neutral products, including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings and other accessories inspired by New York culture and the designer’s Haitian background.

Spots for Dosso Beauty will premiere in March. Dosso Beauty provides affordable gender-inclusive organic cosmetics, hair care, skin care and beauty supplies.

In addition to commercial, the Buy Small program will feature programming stunts like Buy Small: Small Business Saturday in November and original programming featuring small businesses. Fuse will also promote small businesses on its social platforms.

“As a company that values empowerment and representation, it’s only fitting that small businesses are the focus of the first prosocial initiative we are rolling out since becoming a Latino-owned company less than a year ago,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel “Mike” Roggero. “It’s a privilege to use the Fuse Media platform as a springboard so that other diverse business owners can also achieve their dreams.”