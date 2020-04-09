Fuse Adding Eight Series for Young Multicultural Viewers

Fuse Media said it is adding eight new series aimed at young, multicultural viewers to its lineup.

Fuse also renewed six series and launched a social responsibility campaign, using the theme Be Change. The first versions have started to run as Be Change: Be Home’’ and urge viewers to stay informed, active and mentally stimulated while social distancing.

The new series include two series that were started by the Fuse Content Studio as digital content, One, Bust It Open is an unboxing show that unpacks streetwear items. Another is Struggle Gourmet, featuring TV personality and chef Dariany Santana, who will talk with a guest about a meal they enjoyed when they were a struggling artist. On the show, they recreate the meal using ridiculously expensive ingredients and perform a taste test to see if money makes the dish taste better.

The first show to move from Fuse digital platform to TV, Made from Scratch was among the shows renewed, Also among the returning series is Sugar and Toys, Fuse’s first animated show for adults.

“Our expanded content slate reflects an unwavering commitment to entertain and empower a young, multicultural audience through the unifying theme of music culture,” said Fuse Media chief content officer J-T Ladt. “Now more than ever our audience is looking for aspirational content with a purpose and by incubating our formats digitally, we’ve been able to listen to them and adapt along the way.”

Fuse is also putting the finishing touches on a new study from NRG about the multicultural relationship between brands and consumers. The study, “Empowerment, Going Beyond Representation and Inclusion, shows that entertainment is the No. 2 form of empowering content, just beyond music.

“We’ve honed in on crafting stories that celebrate the struggles, successes and impact of artists and creators, resulting in a robust slate of long- and short-form narratives,” said Fernando Romero, head of ad sales at Fuse. “As the only music culture entertainment brand aimed specifically at the Latino and multicultural audience, we own a reciprocal, trusted relationship with our viewers, which makes Fuse an ideal platform to align brands with artists, celebrities and influencers to tell authentic and empowering messages that deliver results, for our partners.”