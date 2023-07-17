'Justified' Returns to FX; Taylor Sheridan’s 'Special Ops: Lioness’ Drama Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (July 17-23)

The return of FX’s drama series Justified highlights the list of original series debuting this week

Justified: City Primeval debuts July 18 and returns Timothy Olyphant to the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The series, an extension of the Justified drama series that ran on FX from 2010-2015, follows Givens as he travels to Detroit to pursue an elusive killer, according to the network.

Debuting July 23 is Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness, a new drama from prolific series creator Taylor Sheridan. The military-themed series stars Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 17-23. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

July 19, The Deepest Breath (documentary), Netflix

July 19, Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City (sports documentary), Prime Video

July 20, Superpowered: The DC Story (documentary series), Max

July 20, Tacoma FD (returning series), truTV

July 21, Minx (returning series), Starz

July 21, Praise Petey (animation), Freeform

July 21, The Cloned Tyrone (movie), Netflix