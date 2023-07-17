'Justified' Returns to FX; Taylor Sheridan’s 'Special Ops: Lioness’ Drama Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (July 17-23)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of FX’s drama series Justified highlights the list of original series debuting this week
Justified: City Primeval debuts July 18 and returns Timothy Olyphant to the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The series, an extension of the Justified drama series that ran on FX from 2010-2015, follows Givens as he travels to Detroit to pursue an elusive killer, according to the network.
Debuting July 23 is Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness, a new drama from prolific series creator Taylor Sheridan. The military-themed series stars Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 17-23. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
July 19, The Deepest Breath (documentary), Netflix
July 19, Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City (sports documentary), Prime Video
July 20, Superpowered: The DC Story (documentary series), Max
July 20, Tacoma FD (returning series), truTV
July 21, Minx (returning series), Starz
July 21, Praise Petey (animation), Freeform
July 21, The Cloned Tyrone (movie), Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.