John Mulaney Hosts Live Show ‘Everybody’s in L.A.’ on Netflix

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., which sees the comedian explore Los Angeles with some funny people, debuts on Netflix May 3. There are six episodes, and they will stream live on Netflix over six nights during the ‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest,’ which runs May 2-12.

Episodes stream on May 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, debuting at 7 p.m. PT.

Netflix describes Everybody’s in L.A. as “a show where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it.”

Guests have not been named, while the trailer teases that the series features “people equal to, but not necessarily, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and David Letterman.”

Mulaney is the host, co-showrunner and executive producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Ashley Edens is co-showrunner and executive producer. Dave Ferguson is head writer.

Mulaney performs at the Hollywood Bowl May 4 as part of the festival.

His previous Netflix specials include John Mulaney: Baby J (2023), The Comeback Kid (2015) and Kid Gorgeous (2018). He was on Saturday Night Live from 2008 to 2013 and starred in the Fox comedy Mulaney.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest features over 300 live shows, table reads, sketches and other comic events around Los Angeles.