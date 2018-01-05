Letterman’s Netflix Show Called ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’

David Letterman’s six-episode talk show on Netflix is called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The first episode, featuring former president Barack Obama, streams Friday, Jan. 12. Each episode is 60-minutes. New episodes come out monthly.

Letterman’s other guests include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

Produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Incorporated, for Netflix, each episode is centered around a person Letterman finds fascinating. Interviews take place both inside and outside a studio setting.

Letterman hosted Late Night With David Letterman on NBC from 1982 to 1993. He then shifted to CBS, where he hosted Late Show With David Letterman until 2015.



