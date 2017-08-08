David Letterman Lands a Netflix Series

David Letterman is returning to television for a six-episode series for Netflix. The currently untitled series features in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, said Netflix, and in-the-field segments. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a guest.



The series is set to premiere in 2018.



"Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”



Related: Netflix Acquires Comic-Book Publisher Millarworld



The project is being produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.



“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” said Letterman. “Here's what I have learned—if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”



Letterman spent 33 years hosting late night television, on NBC’s Late Night and then CBS’ The Late Show. He picked up 10 Emmys across his career, among other prizes.



His final episode of The Late Show was in May 2015.