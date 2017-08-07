Netflix Acquires Comic-Book Publisher Millarworld

Netflix said it acquired Millarworld, the comic book publisher founded by Mark Millar.



Millar has created characters including Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Old Man Logan, which have been turned into movies and TV series.



Netflix said this is its first acquisition and a move to work more directly with content creators to own intellectual property.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



After the merger the Millarworld franchises will be available exclusively to Netflix. Millarworld will also continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label.



“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”



“This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level,” said Millar. “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”