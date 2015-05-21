Letterman's 'Late Show' Finale Draws Biggest Audience Since 1994

David Letterman's Late Show sign off drew the late-night program's biggest audience in 21 years on Wednesday, according to Nielsen.

The 90-minute farewell, which featured a slew of guest stars, drew 13.76 million, the most viewers for Late Show since Feb. 25, 1994, when it had a lead in from the Olympics. The Late Show With David Letterman outperformed every program on broadcast in primetime Wednesday.

Following Late Show, James Corden drew 4 million viewers, the biggest audience in The Late Late Show's history.