John Mulaney Hosts ‘SNL’ February 26
Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz also lined up to host
Comedian John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live February 26, his fifth time hosting. His standup tour, “John Mulaney: From Scratch”, resumes March 11. Mulaney spent four years in the SNL writers’ room starting in 2008.
LCD Soundsystem will be the musical guest in the February 26 episode, the band’s second time on SNL.
Oscar Isaac hosts the show March 5 for the first time. He stars in Moon Knight, which premieres on Disney Plus March 30.
Charli XCX is the musical guest that night.
Zoë Kravitz hosts for the first time March 12. She’s in The Batman, which premieres March 4. Rosalía will be the musical guest.
Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■
