Ariana DeBose to Host ‘SNL’ January 15

Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the West Side Story movie, hosts Saturday Night Live on NBC January 15. It is DeBose’s first time hosting. Her stage credits include Bring It On: The Musical, A Bronx Tale and Hamilton on Broadway, and her TV credits include Schmigadoon! on Apple TV Plus.

Roddy Ricch is the SNL musical guest January 15. It is his first time on the show as well. His sophomore album is called Live Life Fast.

It’s an SNL rerun January 8, with Jonathan Majors hosting and Taylor Swift the musical guest. SNL will have new episodes January 22 and 29, with guests to be announced.

Besides airing on NBC, the show also streams on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■