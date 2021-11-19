Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd Host ‘SNL’ in December

Billie Eilish will host Saturday Night Live on NBC Dec. 11, and will be the musical guest as well. Holder of seven Grammys, Eilish’s new album is called “Happier Than Ever.” It is her first time as SNL host and second time as musical guest.

Paul Rudd hosts for the fifth time Dec. 18. Rudd stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Apple TV Plus series The Shrink Next Door.

Charli XCX will be the musical guest Dec. 18.

Simu Liu, star of Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, hosts SNL Nov. 20, with Saweetie as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■