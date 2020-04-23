Paul Rudd, Jane Krakowski Guest on New Season of ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’

Season three of At Home with Amy Sedaris begins on TruTV May 20. There are 10 episodes, which see Sedaris showcase her unique gifts for hospitality and humor.

Guest stars include Laura Benanti, Michael Cera, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Darrell Hammond, Richard Kind, David Koechner, Jane Krakowski, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Justin Theroux.

Each episode touches on a theme and features “imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more,” said TruTV.

Sedaris, who created the show, plays a number of roles, including socialite Patty Hogg, weird neighbor Nutmeg and wine expert Ronnie Vino. She plays a new character this season called Detective Mungus.

At Home with Amy Sedaris is produced by A24 with Sedaris serving as executive producer.