‘The Shrink Next Door’ Premieres on Apple TV Plus

The Shrink Next Door, a series about the peculiar relationship between a psychiatrist and a patient, debuts November 12 on Apple TV Plus. Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson are in the cast. Three episodes are available on premiere day and new ones arrive Fridays through December 17.

Rudd plays Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and Ferrell portrays patient Marty Markowitz. The series follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation involving the pair. It is inspired by a Joe Nocera podcast of the same name.

Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz direct the series and Georgia Pritchett wrote it. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions. Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart exec produce for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media. Rudd and Pritchett are executive producers as well.

The Shrink Next Door is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.