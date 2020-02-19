Rudd, Ferrell to Star in MRC’s ‘Shrink’ Series

MRC Television is developing a new series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd based on the popular podcast The Shrink Next Door.

The limited series is a dark comedy that follows the relationship between a psychiatrist to the stars, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient, played by Ferrell. The patient looks at how a doctor-patient relationship can go sideways as the patient slowly takes over the psychiatrist’s life, home and family business.

Ferrell and Rudd appeared together in the film Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

The series will be directed by Michael Showalter and written by Georgia Pritchett.

The podcast The Shrink Next Door is published by Wondery and distributed via Bloomberg Media.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Ferrel’s Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rudd and Pritchett will also serve as executive producers. Showalter and Jordana Mollick will executive produce on behalf of their Semi-Formal Productions. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will serve as executive producers, with Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

The Shrink Next Door is a Civic Center Media project in association with MRC Television.

Rudd is represented by Lighthouse Management & Media, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein