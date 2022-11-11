Netflix Goes Live For First Time With Chris Rock Stand-Up Special

Netflix is making more changes, announcing that is will have its first live programming with a Chris Rock stand-up comedy special that will stream early next year.

Netflix, which practically invented the subscription video-on-demand service, recently launched a ad supported version after years of promising there would be no commercials in its programming.

A move to live would also enable Netflix to get into the sports business. It reportedly has been kicking the tires on some minor sports –tennis, cycling, surfing–and also took a look at Formula 1 racing rights.

Rock has previously had a stand up special on Netflix. His 2018 was recorded and available in the traditional–for Netflix–on demand manner.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Netflix has a niche in the comedy business. It is the home to a number of specials and it encountered some controversy with Dave Chappelle’s topical humor.

In spring 2022, the streaming service mounted the Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles by storm, which featured more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues — including the first-ever comedy show performed at Dodger Stadium. ■