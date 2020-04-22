Innovid Launches Dashboard to Guide Marketers During Crisis

Innovid said it launched a free tool to give marketers a weekly view as the digital video landscape is changed with viewers staying home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Innovid IQ dashboard provides a look at trends based on every campaign running across Innovid platform, which represents about one-third of all video investment in the U.S.

“As we adjust to a new normal and our global economy pauses, there is a feeling of uncertainty that we’re all trying to balance,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. “Innovid’s goal with this dashboard is to leverage the video delivery data we have in a privacy safe way to shine a light into what is going on, enabling advertisers to adapt their strategies accordingly. In this unprecedented time, it’s critical for advertisers to pay attention to the rapidly changing trends in media delivery to best manage their investments.”

Homebound consumers have fueled a surge in streaming video consumption.

The dashboard highlights the changes in video ad campaign impressions and engagement week-over-week, as well as impressions by publisher type and device across auto, CPG, finance, pharma, retail and telecom. Advertisers can use the dashboard to make data-driven decisions on redistributing media investment or optimizing campaigns, the company said.

For example, the dashboard found that during the week of April 12-18, for the second week in a row, CTV ad impressions surpassed mobile. CTV had 43% of global video impressions and mobile devices accounted for 39%.

Traditional broadcast publishers led the growth, accounting for 82% of total CTV impression volume.

“Beyond the share-shift toward CTV, this milestone crowns CTV as the single largest device category,” added Netter. “This means that when marketers are running campaigns in digital video, they must keep in mind that most impressions will run on TV and adjust their mindsets and creative for that.”