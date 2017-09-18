Ingraham Gets Primetime ‘Angle’ in Fox News Lineup

Fox News Channel said it is giving Laura Ingraham the 10 p.m. slot in its primetime lineup.



The move follows a series ousters at the network, including the departure of top-rated Bill O’Reilly because of sexual harassment complaints as well as the exit of Eric Bolling after allegations he had sent lewd text messages surfaced. Long-time anchor Greta Van Susteren also recently left the network.



Since the election of Donald Trump, and the changes in the Fox News lineup, all of the news channels have enjoyed high ratings, with MSNBC and Fox taking turns in the lead during primetime.



The Ingraham Angle is set to debut on Oct. 30. On Sept. 25, Sean Hannity’s show will move to 9 p.m. and The Five will return to 5 p.m.



In the interim, the 10 p.m. slot will be filled with rotating hosts, according to Suzanne Scott, president of programming for Fox News Channel.



"We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans,” Scott said. “Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”



Ingraham joined Fox News in 2007 and has been a contributor providing political analysis. Her new show will try to cut through the Washington chatter with unexpected voices and actual people impacted by the news of the day.



“After a decade working at Fox News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the primetime line-up as a host of the 10 o’clock hour,” Ingraham said. “Martha, Tucker and Sean have proven that they understand the pulse of America across the political and the cultural spectrum. I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation.”