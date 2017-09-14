Fox News Signs Wallace to New Long-Term Deal

Fox News Channel, which has been going through personnel changes on camera and in its executive offices, said it re-signed Chris Wallace to a new long-term deal.



Wallace will continue to anchor Fox News Sunday and continue to work on the network’s election coverage.



"Throughout his 50-plus years in broadcast journalism, Chris has established himself as one of the most esteemed journalists of our time. We are delighted to have him continue informing our viewers with his hard-hitting interviews and tough-minded reporting for years to come,” said Jay Wallace, president of news at Fox News.



Wallace has been with the channel for 14 years and moderated one of last year’s presidential debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Before joining Fox News, Wallace was with ABC News and NBC News. He is the son of 60 Minutes newsman Mike Wallace and step-son of former CBS News President Bill Leonard.



“After almost 14 years as the anchor of Fox News Sunday, I think I am starting to get the hang of it. Rupert Murdoch has asked me to stay on the beat well past the 2020 election,” Wallace said. "I am honored by his confidence, and excited to keep reporting as part of the Fox News."