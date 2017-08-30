Fox News Signs Conservative Online Pundit Tomi Lahren

Fox News Channel said it signed young conservative online commentator Tomi Lahren as a contributor.



Lahren, 25, who has a big social media presence with 4.4 million Facebook followers, will have a prominent role in a new digital product that Fox News is developing. She will also do political commentary primarily on Hannity, starting Wednesday night.



Lahren has been with Great America Alliance, a Super PAC supporting President Trump’s re-election.



Before that, she hosted Tomi on the Blaze, former Fox News host Glenn Beck’s over-the-top service. Lahren was suspended by The Blaze when she voice support for legal access to abortion services.



She also had a show on One America News Network.