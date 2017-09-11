Bolling Out at Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel host Eric Bolling parted ways with the network Sept. 8. Bolling spent a decade at Fox News Channel, but his future was put in doubt following a report on Huffington Post that he sent lewd messages via smartphone to female work colleagues. Bolling said he would fight the claims, which he said were false. He was suspended at the network last month.

Bolling also hosted The Five, and helped launch The Fox News Specialists in May. The latter, a 5 p.m. show, has been canceled.

Deemed a rising star, Bolling signed a long-term contract with Fox News Channel in June, with Suzanne Scott, president of programming, calling him “a staple to the Fox News brand.”

The son of the TV personality, Eric Chase Bolling, passed away Sept. 8, hours after word of Bolling’s departure from Fox News Channel was announced. The cause of death has not been reported.

Bolling tweeted of his son's death:

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated.

— Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Fox News said, "We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family."