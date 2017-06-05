Fox News Channel Host Bolling Signs Long-Term Contract

Fox News Channel host Eric Bolling has signed a long-term contract with the network. He will remain co-host on The Fox News Specialists weekdays at 5 p.m. ET and host of Cashin’ In Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., and will continue to host FNC's annual New Year's Eve special, All-American New Year.



“Eric has cultivated a strong fan base and has become a staple to the Fox News brand,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Channel (FNC) president of programming. “His insight is valued and we are pleased to have him at the network for many more years to come.”



As co-host of The Fox News Specialists, Bolling, alongside Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams, discusses the stories driving the news headlines of the day with two guest experts known as "specialists.” Since the program’s launch May 1, the program has averaged 1.9 million viewers and 341,000 in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen.



“Over the past decade I have proudly made Fox News Channel my broadcasting home,” said Bolling. “I am thrilled that I will continue in my role at FNC and very much look forward to developing many more successful programs for our loyal and patriotic viewership.”