Anchor Van Susteren Leaving Fox News

Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren is leaving after 14 years, the network said Tuesday.

Van Susteren issued a statement supporting former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes after Ailes was charged with sexual harassment by Gretchen Carlson, another Fox anchor.

Carlson's suit led to Ailes leaving the network, and 21st Century Fox on Tuesday announced that the suit was settled.

Van Susteren's time slot will be filled by senior political analyst Brit Hume, according to the network's new copresidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine.

When talk began that top executives of 21st Century Fox wanted Ailes out, there were reports that many of Fox News' high-rated anchors would quit as a result.

In a statement, Abernethy and Shine said: "As one of the best political analysts in the industry, Brit is the ideal choice to host a nightly political program while the most dynamic and captivating election in recent history unfolds. Having Brit at the helm of this show will enable Fox News to continue on track to have its highest-rated year ever as the network dominates the cable news landscape."

Regarding Van Susteren, they said: "We are grateful for Greta's many contributions over the years and wish her continued success."

On her Facebook page, Van Susteren confirmed she'd left Fox News Channel.

"On Thursday night, I made my decision and informed Fox News of my decision that I was leaving Fox News Channel per my contract.

"Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now. The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.

"I love my staff, I love my colleagues, and I love the crews. That is the hardest part of this decision as they are wonderful people.

"And most of all? I love the viewers -- even the ones who have gotten mad at me over the years and taken swipes. :)

"I hope to continue my career in broadcasting," she said in a post Tuesday.

Hume joined Fox News in 1996, when it was just starting, from ABC News, where he'd been for 23 years.

"I am happy to take on this assignment for the balance of this extraordinary election. My FOX News colleagues have set a high standard for political coverage which I'll do my best to uphold. I'm honored to be asked," Hume said.