Fox News Taps Abernethy, Shine as Co-Presidents

Related: Fox Writes Ailes Out of the Story

Fox News announced Friday that Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, and Bill Shine, senior executive VP of programming at Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, will serve as co-presidents of Fox News effective immediately.

The two will report to Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

The move comes after Roger Ailes resigned last month following accusations of sexual harassment by former anchor Gretchen Carlson, which led to other women coming forward about improper actions by Ailes. Several reports have linked Shine to having had knowledge of the Ailes harassment complaints, which Shine has denied.

Abernethy and Shine will split up responsibilities for overseeing all areas of the networks.

Related: 21st Century Fox 4Q Earnings Higher

Abernethy will continue to run Fox Television Stations while he oversees the business departments of FNC and FBN. Shine will oversee programming and news for the networks.

Also in the flurry of leadership moves, Suzanne Scott was promoted to executive VP of programming and development for FNC (reporting to Shine). In the role, she will oversee primetime opinion shows and develop new programs.

Jay Wallace will continue as executive VP of news editorial, managing the news division and reporting to Shine.

Mark Kranz, chief financial officer, announced he will be retiring. He joined the network in 1997.