Murdoch Says Company Moved Quickly on Fox News

21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch opened the company's fourth quarter earnings call Wednesday with a statement about Fox News, which he noted "has been the news over the past few weeks."

He said that "we have moved quickly and decisively to protect the business, protect its employees and protect the unique voice Fox News broadcasts."

Lachlan Murdoch added that no one would be more able to maintain Fox's direction than his father, Rupert Murdoch, who he identified as the founder of Fox News.

He did not mention Fox News chairman Roger Ailes by name. Ailes resigned last month after being accused of sexual harassment by a former woman anchor. Numerous other women also emerged talking about improper activity by Ailes.

Lachlan Murdoch noted that Fox News was on track to have its highest ratings ever this year.