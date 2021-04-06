Hulu Launches Marketing Campaign Amid Crowded Streaming Field

Hulu, the O.G. streaming service, is urging consumers to "start with Hulu" in a new marketing campaign.

TV commercials feature a consumer wondering what to watch. His companion tells him to “start with Hulu” and he discovers “everything I love is on Hulu.” That sentiment is repeated by celebrity spokespeople including Kris Jenner of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, L.A. Ram Aaron Donald and actress Andra Day. Each of them drops whatever they’re holding and the item shatters. “Time to have everything you love. Time to have Hulu,” the spot concludes.

Design elements carry over to outdoor ads featuring individual Hulu shows.

The streaming market has grown, but has become much more crowded with ViacomCBS (Paramount Plus), NBCUniversal (Peacock), AT&T (HBO Max) and Discovery (Discovery Plus) launching new direct-to-consumer offerings in the past year.

According to a recent report from Ampere, Hulu has a 13% share of the market, behind Netflix and Amazon Prime, and just ahead of HBO Max and Disney Plus.

The Hulu campaign was developed with Dixon Baxi, using feedback from consumers about how they choose their streaming platforms and how the user interface can be improved.

