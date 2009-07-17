House To Hold FCC Oversight Hearing

It has yet to be officially announced, but look for the House Communications, Technology & Internet Subcommittee to schedule an FCC oversight hearing for next Thursday, July 23.

According to a source, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski got his official invitation July 16. Also testifying are fellow commissioners Robert McDowell and former acting chairman Michael Copps.

No word on whether the likely two newest commissioners, Meredith Attwell Baker and Mignon Clyburn, would be invited if they have been confirmed by then. Their nominations are scheduled to be voted on in the Senate Commerce Committee July 21, so it is possible, though a long shot, that they could get Senate approval and be installed by July 23. A committee spokesperson had not returned a call at press time.

For Genachowski, it will be the second hearing in as many days. He is slated to lead off a hearing the day before in the Senate Commerce Committee looking at updating the Children's Television Act for the digital age.