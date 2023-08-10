History Channel Tees Up ‘Ancient Empires’ Docuseries

History Channel will explore the greatest empires of all time in a new docuseries set to debut September 4.

The seven-hour Ancient Empires series will look at the foundations of the greatest empires of all time and the stories of the three iconic rulers who shaped them, including Alexander The Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra, the network said.

The series, which will air over three consecutive nights, will feature expert interviews weaved around dramatic narrative sequences and premium battle scenes that will chronicle each ruler’s rise to influence and the events that eventually led to their downfall, according to the network.

Ancient Empires is executive produced by Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Joey Allen, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.