Hallmark To Use Nielsen Rival VideoAmp as Ad Currency

Hallmark Media said that it will use VideoAmp as a currency for transacting advertising sales, further chipping away at Nielsen’s role as the standard upon which audience guarantees are based.

Hallmark will use VideoAmp’s estimates, based on big data from cable set-top boxes and smart TV sets, to guarantee the delivery of viewers within traditional demographics and advanced audiences.

“We’re proud to work with VideoAmp to provide their advanced measurement to our clients and further solidify our commitment to advanced advertising solutions,” Casey Gould, senior VP, ad sales and advanced advertising at Hallmark Media, said. “As we head into the launch of our highly anticipated holiday season, this partnership will offer our advertisers new, rewarding data findings that showcase the value of advertising within our unique brand of feel-good content and reinforce our presence as a leading destination in the cable landscape.”

VideoAmp is one of a number of Big Data-based measurement companies offering media companies and ad buyers an alternative to Nielsen.

Hallmark said it continues to work with Nielsen and plans to expand its current and future relationships in the measurement space.

VideoAmp, along with iSpot.TV and Comscore, received conditional certification to be used as ad currencies by the Joint Industry Committee established by programmers to standardize and update audience measurement .

VideoAmp data has previously been adopted as currency by media companies including Paramount Global and media buyers including Dentsu.

”We are thrilled to be working with Hallmark Media and to provide them with our advanced currency solution,” Ross McCray, founder and CEO of VideoAmp, said. “Our solution will enable Hallmark Media to further maximize the value of their inventory while providing their own clients with the insights and opportunities to optimize that benefit their bottom lines most effectively.”

According to VideoAmp data, Hallmark Channel is a top entertainment channel during the holidays for advertisers. Excluding broadcast, news, sports and kids networks, Hallmark was No. 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 among households, adults 18-49, adults 25-54, women 18-49 and women 25-54.