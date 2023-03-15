Hallmark Media Signs With EDO To Measure Ad Outcomes
Will focus on original shows, movie programming
Hallmark Media said it signed up with research and analytics company EDO to measure the outcomes of ad campaigns on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
The research will focus on original series and tentpole movie programming events, including “Countdown to Christmas,” “New Year New Movies,” “Louvuary” and Hallmark’s mystery franchises.
“Hallmark is known for its storied seasonal movies, and we’ve only just begun uncovering actionable performance insights for both the network and its advertisers,” EDO president and CEO Kevin Krim said. “Hallmark joins the ranks of leading media companies who value predictive outcomes that go beyond basic reach metrics.”
EDO said it found that commercials appearing during Hallmark movie premieres and new series episodes are 52% more likely to engage viewers than during the average Hallmark program.
“With our programming consistently delivering strong results, we are always looking for innovative solutions to further demonstrate the impact of our brand,” Hallmark executive VP, ad sales and digital media Ed Georger said. “EDO’s granular, real-time insights will significantly help us reinforce the true value our audience brings to our advertising partners.” ■
