Crown Media Family Networks Rebrands as Hallmark Media

Crown Media Family Networks is changing its name to Hallmark Media.

The corporate home of G-rated networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama is making the move to more align with parent Hallmark Cards.

(Image credit: Hallmark Media)

"The iconic Hallmark brand and our purpose-driven mission to help people live caring, connected lives full of meaningful moments will drive everything we do," said Wonya Lucas, president & CEO, Hallmark Media, in a statement. "The beloved Hallmark brand is associated with positivity, kindness, celebrations, and traditions—all of which are the underpinnings of our content and core values. With these attributes as our foundation, it only makes sense that our company name lead with the Hallmark brand."

The announcement came Wednesday ahead of the company's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation.

Hallmark Media brands also include streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.

"Admittedly, as a true brand nerd, it is meaningful to have the Hallmark name front and center. No more saying 'Crown Media, the home of Hallmark Channel' like I have said a few times today and every day," said Lucas during the company's TCA executive session Wednesday. "When you say Hallmark, no caveats or home-of references are required. People know what they're getting."

Hallmark Media is also looking to bring additional Hallmark Cards IP to the screen. Mahogany-branded content is the first initiative under this effort. Mahogany's Unthinkably Good Things premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries August 28.

Fun fact: Hallmark owns Crayola. Yes, the crayons. A partnership between Hallmark Media and Crayola is in the works.

The family oriented company has faced increasing competition in the space. Former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott bought Great American Country and Ride TV last year. Abbott has since transformed the networks into Great American Family and Great American Living. He has also followed the same programming playbook as Hallmark, producing holiday themed content and poaching familiar Hallmark faces, including Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert. ■