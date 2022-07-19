Bill Abbott Renames GAC Family as Great American Family
By Jon Lafayette published
GAC Media also preps Great American Living, Great American Adventures and Great American Community
Former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott is renaming his constellation of family-oriented brands, with flagship GAC Family becoming Great American Family next month.
Abbott, CEO of GAC Media, also said cable channel GAC Living will become Great American Living. The company also has the free ad-supported streaming TV channel known as Great American Adventures and the upcoming direct-to-consumer app Great American Community.
The four outlets will be part of GAC Media’s new Great American Media master brand. GAC Media will remain the company's legal name.
Also: Bill Abbott’s GAC Media Unwraps Holiday Plans in Upfront Pitch
Abbott launched GAC Media by buying the cable channels Great American Country -- knowns as GAC -- and Ride TV last year. He rebranded them as GAC Family and GAC Living, respectively, and, following the playbook, programmed GAC Family with wholesome series and Christmas-holiday themed original movies, many starring actors familiar to Hallmark Channel viewers.
“As the company expands across different media verticals, renaming our linear networks Great American Family and Great American Living better reflects our vision for each brand and firmly aligns the company under our new Great American Media umbrella,” Abbott said. “Fans can expect more of the same quality, family-friendly programming they have come to love from our channels, and we look forward to rolling out the new names this summer in time for the return of our original movie premieres.”
The name change will take place on August 20, the day new movies starts a new season of movie premieres. The network's big Great American Christmas programming event begins Oct. 28.
GAC Media plans to promote the name change across all platform and media in coordination with its business and distribution partners, the company said.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
