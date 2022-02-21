Playing Defense, Crown Media Signs Lacey Chabert to Exclusive Overall Deal

After losing several familiar faces to its former head, Crown Media Family Networks said it signed actress Lacey Chabert to an exclusive overall deal to star in, develop and produce content for the Hallmark channels of the next two years.

The move is a response to competition from Bill Abbott, who after running the Hallmark Channel for years, in 2021 formed GAC Media as a family-friendly rival to Hallmark Channel, complete with a calendar full of holiday movies starring faces familiar to Hallmark viewers.

Abbott in October signed an exclusive four-picture deal with Danica McKellar to appear and executive produce original films for cable network GAC Family and its sister channel GAC Living. Her first GAC film, The Winter Place had its premiere in January. For Hallmark, McKellar starred in made for TV movies including You, Me and the Christmas Tree.

Trevor Donovan, who starred in a dozen Hallmark movies, also signed with GAC in October. He appeared in GAC’s Jingle Bell Christmas in December.

In January, Jen Lilley, who did a number of holiday movies for Hallmark, signed a deal to do four GAC films.

GAC Family kicked off its first holiday season with Welcome to Great American Christmas , headlined by Cameon Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, who had been the hosts of Home & Family, the daily daytime show that was cancelled by Hallmark.

GAC will also grabbed two of When Hope Calls. Season one of the series appeared on Hallmark Channel. GAC also announced that Hallmark Channel favorite Lori Loughlin — now notorious because of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal — would be a guest star on the series, playing her character from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart.

Other Hallmark stars appearing in GAC films include Nick Bateman, Rukiya Bernard, Cindy Busby, Sara Canning, Dillon Casey, Torrance Coombs, Trevor Donovan, Brendan Fehr, Jennie Garth, Maggie Lawson, Jen Lilley, Sarah Lind, Daniel Lissing, Jessica Lowndes, Matthew MacCaull, Chad Michael Murray, Sam Page, Merritt Patterson, Christopher Russell, Becca Tobin, Jill Wagner and Dewshane Williams.