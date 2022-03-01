Grown-Up Marvel Shows Coming to Disney Plus With New Parental Controls
By Jon Lafayette published
‘Daredevil,’ Jessica Jone’ ‘Luke Cage’ moving from Netflix
Disney Plus will be adding live-acting Marvel television series–including the adult-oriented ones created for Netflix on March 16, and the streaming service in adding new parental controls to protect younger viewers.
The series include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, which were on Netflix, as well as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which originally aired and Disney’s ABC broadcast network.
When those series arrive, Disney Plus said it will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings.
"Disney Plus has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming.
“We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney Plus across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family,” he said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
