‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Adds Secret Warriors to Third Season

ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. just keeps diving deeper into the comic book giant’s mythology. After kicking off an Inhumans storyline during its sophomore run, the Jed Whedon-produced series is adding more powered people to its upcoming third season.

Marvel has revealed new art for the second season, which features the S.H.I.E.L.D. insignia over the words “Secret Warriors.” According to Marvel, the mysterious new Warriors will have a huge role to play over the next batch of episodes. “Director Coulson (Clark Gregg) will search the world for more powered people,” said the production house in a press release, “and assemble an extraordinary new team to deal with threats unlike the world has ever seen.”

Although viewers at large aren’t going to meet the Secret Warriors until Sept. 29, when the new S.H.I.E.L.D. season premieres, the series, like many genre-focused fare, is using San Diego Comic-Con to promo the new plot line. For three days of the convention, Marvel will be handing out “Secret Warriors” pins to obviously dedicated fans.

Of course, social media is a factor in the action-drama’s plan. They’re asking fans with the pins to post photos of themselves to Twitter.

The entire media blitz will eventually culminate in the Inhumans feature film, which is currently scheduled for 2019. So essentially one blockbuster (The Avengers) birthed a TV series (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), which has gone on to set up an entirely different movie franchise.