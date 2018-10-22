Netflix Cancels ‘Iron Fist,’ ‘Luke Cage’

Netflix has cancelled drama Marvel dramas Iron Fist and Luke Cage, both which lasted for two seasons.

Season two of Iron Fist debuted Sept. 7. Raven Metzner executive produced and Finn Jones starred.

Marvel Television and ABC Studios produced Iron Fist, which showed Danny Rand as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York with his kung-fu skills and ability to summon the awesome power of the Iron Fist.

Luke Cage starred Mike Colter, with Cheo Hodari Colert, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb executive producing.

Marvel Television produced the show in association with ABC Studios.

Season two started June 22 and featured 13 episodes.

Netflix described season two thusly: “After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson were also in the cast.