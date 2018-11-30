Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ Series

Netflix thriller drama Daredevil has been cancelled after three seasons. The third season premiered Oct. 19. It explored “how an iconic villain returns to power, and the darker path taken by a crushed hero, who finds himself -- and a Daredevil imposter -- at the center of the tyrant’s plan,” in Netflix’s words.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are in the cast.

Cox plays Matt Murdock, who was blinded as a child and fights injustice as a lawyer, then after dark, as superhero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York.

Erik Oleson is the showrunner and executive producer. He mentioned pitching season four to Netflix on Twitter earlier this month. “Fingers crossed!” he wrote.