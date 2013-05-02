Gray TV Revenue Down 3% in Q1

Gray Television reported first quarter revenue of $78.2

million, down 3% from the same quarter a year ago. National and local

advertising, along with retransmission consent revenue, were up in the quarter.





A decrease in political advertising revenue put Gray's revenue

in the negative column.





Local advertising revenue was up 1% in the quarter, while

national grew 3%. Internet advertising was flat, and retrans revenue grew 14%.





"We are pleased with our operating results for the

first quarter of 2013," said Gray in a statement. "We experienced

period over period increases in national advertising, local advertising,

retransmission consent and other revenue that resulted in total revenue

exceeding the high end of our guidance."





Local and national net advertising revenue benefited to the

tune of $1.1 million due to the 2013 Super Bowl on Gray's 20 CBS stations. The

2012 game earned Gray approximately $0.8 million on its 10 NBC channels.





Gray's longstanding consulting agreement with Young

Broadcasting -- which was good for $0.8 million a quarter -- concluded at the

end of 2012, and was therefore not a factor in 2013's first quarter.





Gray

anticipates a revenue decrease between 9%-11% in the second quarter, reflecting

the off political year.