Gracenote Widgets Connect Sports Viewers on Smart TVs

Gracenote Sports Widgets are designed to update fans via smart TVs and other streaming devices

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit said it is launching Sports Widgets designed to provide statistics, scores and live updates to vans watching on smart TV platforms and in autos.

The widgets present previews of upcoming live games and provide fans with updates as games are played. Fans can use the widget to navigate to watch the game either via broadcast or streaming service at home. They also can keep drivers connected to the teams they follow.

"Live sports are an increasingly important differentiator for entertainment platforms seeking to increase user engagement," said Simon Adams, chief product officer of Gracenote. "For years, Gracenote has powered sports viewing experiences for the largest TV providers in the world. With Gracenote Global Sports Widgets, CE companies and automakers can easily launch new sports experiences which maximize audience engagement and drive consumption while minimizing development costs and engineering resources."

The widgets use the Gracenote Global Video Data and IDs that underpin search and discovery services.

At launch, Gracenote Sports Widgets will cover the NBA, NFL, and NHL, plus international soccer leagues including the English Premier League, the Bundesliga in Germany, Ligue 1 in France, Serie A in Italy, La Liga in Spain, Brasileirão Assaí in Brazil, Liga BBVA MX in Mexico and the KBO baseball league in South Korea.