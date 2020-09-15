Gracenote Helps Fans Find Live Sports on OTT Services

With streaming video services paying a lot for sports programming, Nielsen’s Gracenote unit has created Streaming Sports Catalogs to help subscribers find live games to watch.

Gracenote said its new product enables cross-platform search for sports, and lets viewers find games across different over-the-top sources.

(Image credit: Gracenote)

“While increasing consumer choice, the rapid rise of sports-driven OTT services is making it ever more challenging for sports fans to find and watch their favorite teams play,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer of Gracenote. “Our breakthrough Streaming Sports Catalogs solution allows TV providers to connect sports programming to its most fervent fans in a simple way that enables powerful new engagement opportunities.”

At launch, the Streaming Sports Catalogs cover games played by the major North American professional leagues playing football, basketball, baseball and hockey. It also tracks tennis and golf. More sports will be added over time, until every ball, cleat, sneaker and sock found on streaming is searchable.

Gracenote’s product relies on the company's metadata expertise and features descriptions for live sports, deep links and information about related content on OTT services.