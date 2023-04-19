Fuse Lands Additional Streaming Channels On Amazon FreeVee

Fuse Media said it reached an agreement with Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming platform FreeVee to launch two additional channels, expanding their relationship.

The new channels–Latino Vibes and OUTtv Proud--joined the FreeVee lineup today.

FreeVee began carrying Fuse’s Shades of Black and Backstage channels last year.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our distribution deal with Freevee to include Latino Vibes and OUTtv Proud, and to be adding even more of Fuse Media’s empowering content to the Amazon Freevee portfolio of channels,” said Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO of Fuse Media. “We’re really proud of our FAST channels, each showing tremendous growth with a curated slate of inclusive programming. We can’t wait for Freevee customers to have access to this programming.”

Latino Vibes programming includes programs like Dimelo and The Canvas: Los Angeles, Hip-Hop Houdini and Mario Lopez One-on-One, movies like Exposed, The 24 Hour Woman and Nothing Like the Holidays, and musical featurettes with artists including Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and Camila Cabello.

OUTtv Proud is a partnership between Fuse Media and OUTtv, a top LGBTQ+ streaming service. It is streaming in the U.S. for the first time.

“OUTtv champions original content that spotlights and celebrates LGBTQ+ people, from documentaries to reality series to films - all starring icons of the community” said Brad Danks, OUTtv CEO. “We’re delighted to expand our distribution offering for OUTtv Proud with Fuse Media into the U.S., and to welcome new audiences with Freevee.”