Fuse Media, OUTtv to Launch LGBTQ+-Focused FAST Channel

Fuse Media will partner with Canadian-based OUTtv streaming service to develop a new LGBTQ+-targeted, Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) service set to debut in 2023.

The service, OUTtv Proud, will look to super serve the LGBTQ+ community with original programming featuring rising stars and top talent, as well as library content from OUTtv’s original series, documentaries, films and specials, according to both companies.

“OUTtv is dedicated to amplifying queer creators and storytelling by delivering programs by and for the LGBTQ+ community. While doing so we have increased our original commissions by more than double,” OUTtv CEO Brad Danks said in a statement. “Our robust catalog of originals is now large enough to launch a complementary FAST service, expanding our reach even further. The Fuse team has built a highly successful portfolio of FAST channels and we look forward to partnering with them on OUTtv Proud.”

The network will join Fuse TV’s lineup of diverse and inclusive FAST services Fuse Backstage, Fuse Sweat and Shades of Black. The company plans to launch later this year Latino Vibes, which will feature English-language Latino content. In October, Fuse’s FAST channels surpassed over 1 billion minutes watched this year, according to the company.

“Fuse has gained tremendous traction by delivering quality programming that reflects today’s young multicultural audience. Our FAST channels have allowed us to extend those successes by spotlighting specific, diverse communities, such as LGBTQ+ people, that still don’t get their fair share of representation in media,” Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Miguel Roggero said. “We’re excited to once again partner with our friends at OUTtv—this time on a huge venture that will answer an important need for LGBTQ+ viewers and their allies in the FAST channel universe.”■