Fuse Sets 'Latino Vibes' Channel Launch, New Shows For Upfront

'We Need To Talk About America' is one of the new shows coming to Fuse.

Fuse will be going into the upfront market with a new free-ad supported streaming channel, Latin Vibes, and five new original series.

Going into its second year as a Latino-owned media company, Fuse is expanding its streaming portfolio, which already include Fuse Beat, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Sweat as free ad-supported television (FAST) channels and the Fuse Plus subscription service.

Latino Vibes will be devoted to English-language Latino entertainment when it debuts later this year. Fuse said it will also launch Camptastic, featuring the kings and queens of kitsch.

“Our stories have gone untold for too long,” Fuse Media CEO Mike Roggero said. “Fuse is committed to championing diversity and inclusion in media. By introducing new ways and platforms for fans to connect with our programming, we can continue to reach our audience everywhere they want to consume content, including our rapidly growing streaming platforms.”

Fuse is also adding five new original shows to a lineup that aims to connect with a young, multicultural audience.

The new titles are We Need To Talk About America, Upcycle Nation, Filmmakers to Watch (working title), Like A Girl starring Denise Jones, and TallBoyz, a sketch company show featuring Vance Banzo, Guled Abdi, Franco Nguyen and Tim Blair.

“Fuse is the connector between advertisers and agencies looking to engage with diverse, young, multicultural audiences,” Fuse Media head of ad sales Fernando Romero said. “With years of proprietary research at our disposal, no one understands this underserved audience better than Fuse, or is better positioned to serve them with content that reflects their values and resonates with their life experiences. Our research consistently shows that brands that air ads on channels featuring multicultural content increase the favorability and purchase intent of their product, making Fuse the ideal partner for brands that want to authentically connect with this audience.” ■