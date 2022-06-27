Amazon’s Freevee Picks Up Two Streaming Channels From Fuse

Fuse Media said two of its free ad-supported streaming channels are now being carried by Amazon’s Freevee platform.

The two channels are Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat .

Fuse Backstage features stars and emerging talent in music biographies, performances, interviews, news, documentaries and reality shows.

Fuse Beat celebrates Black Culture. Fuse Beat is a partnership among Cinedigm, Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media and Fuse Media.

Fuse Media said that minutes watched across Fuse Beat and Fuse Backstage in May were more than four times higher than in May 2021.