Amazon’s Freevee Picks Up Two Streaming Channels From Fuse
By Jon Lafayette published
Fuse Beat, Fuse Backstage available immediately
Fuse Media said two of its free ad-supported streaming channels are now being carried by Amazon’s Freevee platform.
The two channels are Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat.
Fuse Backstage features stars and emerging talent in music biographies, performances, interviews, news, documentaries and reality shows.
Fuse Beat celebrates Black Culture. Fuse Beat is a partnership among Cinedigm, Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media and Fuse Media.
Also: Fuse Launches Streaming Unit Heading Into Upfront
Fuse Media said that minutes watched across Fuse Beat and Fuse Backstage in May were more than four times higher than in May 2021.
Amazon rebranded its IMDb TV channel as Freevee in April. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
