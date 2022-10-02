FuboTV Sees Ad Sales Boost Using The Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0

FuboTV said that it saw ad spending on its streaming platform grow rapidly since it started using Unified ID 2.0 to make transactions on The Trade Desk ’s platform.

FuboTV became the first Unified ID 2.0 connected TV partner in February.

Since then, FuboTV said its ad revenues on The Trade Desk’s platform have increased 112.8% faster than impressions have grown. Advertising spend increased by 61%, ad impressions were up 25% and ad prices on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis rose for campaigns using the identity system..

FuboTV attributed the fast growth to Unified ID 2.0’s ability to led advertisers more precisely serve ads and enhance Fubo’s ability to maximize the yield of its inventory, all of which is addressable. .

“As the first CTV partner to adopt Unified ID 2.0, FuboTV is constantly innovating to remain at the forefront of advertising technology for streaming,” said Chris Flatley, VP, advertising sales, FuboTV. “The results we’ve achieved since partnering with The Trade Desk on Unified ID 2.0 are a testament to the power of identity-based solutions. We’re just getting started with UID 2.0 and are looking forward to bringing the benefit to even more advertisers across FuboTV’s premium CTV inventory.“

FuboTV Said one e-commerce retailer with a large first-party CRM data set used UID 2.0 and saw better than average performance on campaigns transacted through FuboTV’s ad inventory. Cost per action was reduced by 9%, conversion rate was 25% stronger and return on ad spend improved by 14% when compared to overall average campaign performance.

The Trade Desk has been the leader in trying to get the industry to adopt Unified ID 2.0, an open-source, interoperable identity initiative. The initiative is designed to make advertising more relevant while preserving privacy and providing transparency, particularly as cookies disappear as a way of targeting digital advertising.

“CTV is a proving ground for new approaches to identity with ID solutions such as Unified ID 2.0, which are aiming to create a more consistent advertising experience across digital media,” said Ash Gangwar, general manager of TV partnerships at The Trade Desk. “As a leader in the CTV space, FuboTV understands the growing importance and benefits of an alternative–identity solution for advertisers, publishers and the consumer." ■